Cate Girls Tennis Rolls Past Carpinteria

Tennis

Led by Grace Fuss and Sydney Burton in singles, the Cate girls tennis team beat Carpinteria 17-1 in a Tri-Valley League match on Thursday,

Fuss and Burton each won two sets without losing a game before being subbed out for the third round.

Sydney Endow won the lone set for Carpinteria (6-9, 0-6).

"Nothing to be ashamed of from this lopsided score. Cate is very strong and deep and they proved it today," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

Cate will put its 8-0 record on the line Friday against Channel League co-leader San Marcos.

