Tennis

Cate Tennis Rolls to First-Round Playoff Win Over St. Joseph

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | updated logo | May 10, 2017 | 7:09 p.m.

Cate made it 16 straight wins, beating St. Joseph, 13-5, in a first-round match of the CIF Division 3 boys tennis playoffs on Wednesday.

The top-seeded Rams (16-0)  jump out a 5-1 lead in the first round of sets and put the match away in the second round by winning five of six sets.

"I'm really proud of the way we started off today," Cate coach Jason Saltoun-Ebin said. "The team is just really excited  to start the playoffs and we are really proud to have earned the No. 1 overall seed in Division 3. We know all the other teams are going to be coming after us with everything they have. These guys fight hard for every point and if they continue to do so it is going to be a really long postseason." 

No. 1 singles player Kevin Ha won his three sets 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 and his younger brother Ethan Ha won his two, 6-0, 6-0, before being subbed out in the third round.

Cate won 8 of 9 doubles sets. The No. 1 team of Christian Herman and Joseph Thomassen combined for the first time this season and dropped just three games in their three sets. No. 2 Brad Gordon and Charlie Morris dropped just two games and No. 3 Mason Mackall and Charles Xie won their first two matches, 6-1, 6-1, before falling to St. Joseph's No. 1  team of Nick Matin and Ben Haskell, 6-3.

The Rams host Webb in the second round on Friday.

