Cate Tennis Scores Impressive Tennis Win Against Stevenson

Tennis

Cate Girls' Tennis opened the weekend prep-school tournament on Cate Mesa with a 6-1 victory over visiting Stevenson School of Pebble Beach.

The match was played using Northern California's scoring format, with four singles players and three doubles teams all competing in best-of-three-sets matches. The unfamiliar format added a 10th player to matches usually played with 9, which allowed the Rams to display their strength in depth.

The sole loss for Cate on the day came at No. 1 singles, where Grace Fuss faced former ITF junior player Eszter Speder. In fact, it was a victory of sorts, with the experienced Hungarian bringing out the very best in Fuss, who battled back from an 0-6 first set to take the second set 6-4 and force a 10-point tie-breaker for the deciding set.

"That breaker could have gone either way," said Cate coach Trevor Thorpe. "They were tied at six all, seven all, and eight all. Grace didn't even play poorly in the last two points, but credit to Speder for raising her level at the key moment. Regardless, I couldn't be more proud of Grace and it's clear that she is really hitting her stride at this point in the season."

The rest of the matches were straight-set wins for Cate, with Fritze Mayer, Carol Cai, and Yuki Kobayashi dropping just six games across six sets-of-play at singles two through four.

The doubles lineup equalled that feat with just six games dropped in their six sets. Sarah Polowczak and Aminah Hill took a 6-0, 6-1 victory at the No. 1 position; Sydney Burton and Jennifer Soh won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2, and Mia Foster and Madeline Vanica won 6-1, 6-3 in the final doubles position. In exhibition play, Kate Tunnell and Ashi Kamra partnered to defeat their Stevenson opponents 6-1, 6-1.

