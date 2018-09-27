Cate Tennis Shows Depth in Win Over Foothill Tech

Tennis

Cate improved to 6-0 in girls tennis with a 13-5 win over Foothill Tech in a Tri-Valley League match at Ventura College on Thursday.

In singles, Grace Fuss went 2-0 before stepping aside for freshman Ashi Kamra, who completed the line one sweep with a 6-1 victory in the third round-of-play.



Carol Cai lost in a tiebreaker against the Dragons' No. 2 player 6-7 (5), before recovering to win her next two sets, including a 6-3 victory over the No. 1 player. Yuki Kobayashi added a win.



Sarah Polowczak and Fritze Mayer swept their three sets to move to 17-0 at No. 1 doubles.

A mix of three other doubles combinations added four more sets, including two-of-three from junior Mia Foster and sophomore Madeline Vanica.



“I was really pleased with the effort level from all 12 of my Cate girls today," coach Trevor Thorpe said. "In particular, Yuki played really patient, determined tennis at the No. 3 spot. Ashi also took a big step forward today in beating the Foothill No. 3 girl.

"It’s great to see all members of the team getting the opportunity to contribute... even better when everyone on the team gets a win.”



The Rams are now 6-0 (3-0 in league play) will be hosting RL Stevenson and The Webb School in a prep school tournament to be held this weekend.

