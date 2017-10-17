Cate Tennis Stays Hot With 13-5 Victory Over La Reina

Tennis

The Cate girls tennis team took down La Reina 13-5 in a Tri-Valley League matchup on Tuesday.

Each singles player for the Rams put up two wins; Jackie Cai at No. 1, Carol Cai at No. 2, and Sarah Polowczak at No. 3. Each lost to Tiana Nourishad.

In doubles play, Grace Fuss and Sydney Burton led the Rams with two wins at the No. 1 position. Yuki Kobayashi earned her first varsity win, partnered with Burton.

Cate has the chance to finish the season undefeated in league play with wins against Malibu and Foothill Tech.

