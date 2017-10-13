Cate Tennis Tops Thacher, Closes in on 3rd Tri-Valley League Title

Tennis

Cate's singles players of Grace Fuss, Jackie Cai and Sydney Burton dropped just three games in a combined eight sets, powering the Rams to a 14-4 girls tennis win over Thacher on Friday.

The Rams improve to 5-0 in the Tri-Valley League and 10-1 on the season.

"We can smell that third consecutive Tri-Valley League title," coach Trevor Thorpe said. "The signs are good, but we’re going to keep working hard to be better than we are now come playoff time."

In doubles, Carol Cai/Sarah Polowczak won their sets 6-2, 6-0, 6-0 and freshman Fritze Mayer partnered with Janice Ng and Mia Foster to win three 6-3 sets.

"We love to get the W over Thacher. We’ve always had a great rivalry with them and they’re the defending D4 CIF champions, so that makes it all the sweeter," said Thorpe.

