Tennis
Cate Tennis Wins Fifth Straight Match
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 24, 2017 | 6:07 p.m.
Cate tennis improved to 5-0 with a 10-8 win over San Luis Obispo in a non-league tennis match on Friday.
"It was another huge team effort today with singles and doubles each winning five sets," Cate coach Jason Saltoun-Ebin said.
Kevin Ha outlasted SLO's top player Zach Hilty, 7-5, en route to a 3-0 sweep of his sets.
Cate's No. 1 doubles team (Christian Herman-Nicholas Hildebrandt), No. 2 doubles (Mason Mackall- Joseph Thomassen) and freshman Eathan Ha each won two sets.
