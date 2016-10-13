Cate Tennis Wins Tri-Valley League Title

Tennis

A 12-6 victory over league rival La Reina was enough to clinch a second-straight Tri-Valley League title for Cate girls tennis.

In doubles, The Rams went a perfect 9-0. The team of Summer Christensen and Sarah Polowczak led the way, winning 6-0, 6-1, 6-2. Eva Herman and Janice Ng and Carol Cai and Sydney Burton also were perfect in their three sets each.

In singles, No. 1 Grace Fuss went 2-1 on the day. Jackie Cai added one victory in her three singles matchups.

"It's really impressive to me that our girls swept doubles play again today against La Reina," said Cate coach Trevor Thorpe. "There aren't many teams out there in any division that can rely on strong performances all the way through the doubles lineup."

With the victory, the Rams improved to 8-1 on the season and is undefeated in league play (6-0). Cate plays against Foothill Tech next Tuesday and wraps up the regular season on Friday against Carpinteria.

