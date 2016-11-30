Cate Tops Garden Street Academy in Opener

Boys Basketball

Marko Pliso's three pointer sparked a 7-0 run to start the second quarter, enabling Cate's boys basketball team to open up a 10-point halftime lead en route to a 51-45 win over Garden Street Academy in a season-opening game on Wednesday.

The Rams got off to a rocky start and trailed 15-13 at the end of the first quarter. Pliso had 11 of the team's points in the quarter. He finished with 18 points.

Cate shook off the jitters in the second quarter and took over the game. The Rams led 41-27 after three quarters.

Cate coach Andy Gil was pleased with the effort from 6-foot-6 Mason Mackall. He is counting on Mackall to have a big season.

