Cate Travels Long Way to Win CIF 5A Second-Round Game

Boys Basketball

Cate's basketball team gave coach Andy Gil and his wife, Amy, an early baby gift on Tuesday night: a berth in the CIF-SS Division 5A quarterfinals.

Ethan Ng scored 23 points and Khadim Pouye sparked a late run with a pair of three-point plays to lead the Rams to a 61-52 second-round victory at San Jacinto Valley Academy.

The win sets up a showdown with neighbor Carpinteria High on Thursday night at Cate.

With the impending birth of their first child, Coach Gil remained home with Amy and didn't make the four-hour trip to San Jacinto.

Assistant coach Joseph Cordero took the reins and guided the Rams to a quick start.

Ng paced the Rams offensively in the first half, scoring 21 points.

Cate freshman Mason Oetgen and sophomore Tega Umukoro put the clamps on the Wolves' main scoring threat, Dominic Kemp, holding him to just five second-half points and 15 overall.

The Rams led 35-29 lead at half and built a double-digit lead in the third quarter.

San Jacinto battled back and knotted the score at 46-46 after back-to-back threes. The Wolves completed an 8-0 run and took a two-point lead.

Cate's defense stepped up and Pouye came up huge. He made a three-point basket and completed a three-point play after beging fouled to put the Rams ahead 59-52. Pouye scored 19 points.

The Rams forced the Wolves into some tough shots down the stretch and sophomore Nkemka Chukwumerije added a thunderous block to put the game away.

Parker May provided some good defensive play and added six points for the Rams and Scott Holmes nailed a three to stave off a SJVA run just before halftime.

Cate and Carpinteria will square off at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Sprague Gym.