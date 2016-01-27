Cate Turns Up Defense in 58-22 Rout of Villanova

Boys Basketball

Cate rebounded from its triple overtime loss on Monday by rolling past Villanova, 58-22, in a Frontier League boys basketball game on Wednesday.

Clinton Hall scored 13 points and Mason Mackall had 7 points and 6 rebounds for the Rams (4-4 in league).

"After our triple overtime loss to Grace Brethren on Monday, we knew we had to have a good practice Tuesday and come out strong on Wednesday, and that is what we did," Cate coach Andrew Gil said. "We are hungry and looking to make a playoff push."

The Rams did it with suffocating defense, holding Villanova to just four points in the first half.

Cate returns to action on Monday at league-leading Malibu.

