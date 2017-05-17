Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:10 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Cate Upended by Buckley, 10-8, in CIF Tennis Semifinals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 17, 2017 | 7:13 p.m.

The Cate boys tennis team's perfect season came to an end in a 10-8 against a very deep Buckley team in the CIF-SS Division 3 semifinals on Wednesday.

Buckley jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the first round, sweeping all the doubles points and picking up a win at No. 3 singles.

Cate played even in the next two rounds. Ultimately, sweeps by brothers Kevin and Ethan Ha at No. 1 and 2 singles were not enough as the Rams could muster just two doubles sets. 

"We were right in there in almost all the doubles sets," Cate coach Jason Saltoun-Ebin said. "Unfortunately, we lost one in a tie-breaker and two more by a score of 7-5. We had been winning those close matches all season and had we pulled out just one of those sets there was a good chance we would have won on games.

"I'm so proud of our team and our season and all we accomplished," the coach added. "Kevin and Ethan really anchored the team in singles and gave us a shot to win every match. Unfortunately we came up just a tad short today." 

Kevin and Ethan Ha will compete in singles next week in the CIF individual championships at Cate on Thursday. 

 

