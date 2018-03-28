Cate Uses Big First Inning to Beat Valley Christian Academy

Baseball

Cate baseball took advantage of 12 walks and scored nine runs in first inning in beating Valley Christian Academy 17-4 on Tuesday.

Jack Deardorff's double was the only extra-base hit in the first inning. Will Deardorff also had a hit.

Dalton Phillips pitched four hitless innings to pick up the victory. Patrick Armstrong and Jack Deardorff finished out the game in relief.

Armstrong, Scott Holmes and Jack Deardorff each had two hits for the Rams, who were playing just their second game of the season.

"It felt great to get back on the field after such a long time away," assistant coach Dave Soto said. "I thought we did a great job of being fundamental in our approach. We have a long way to go but we continue to get better."

Cate is back in action on Friday at Faith Baptist in Canoga Park.

