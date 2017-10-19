Girls Volleyball
Cate Volleyball Swept by Grace Brethren
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 19, 2017 | 8:49 a.m.
Cate dropped a three-set Tri-Valley League volleyball match against Grace Brethren, 25-10, 25-20, 25-17, on Thursday night.
Freshman Grace Johnson played well in the middle for the Rams, notching four kills, one block and getting multiple soft blocks off Grace Brethren's big hitters.
Sophomore Maya Blattberg led Cate with six kills, senior Emily Burns served three aces and Finnian Whelan had two.
The Rams host Bishop Diego on Saturday at 3 p.m.
