Cate Volleyball Advances; Dos Pueblos, Carpinteria Fall in 2nd Round

Girls Volleyball

Cate swept Mary Star in a second-round match of the CIF-SS Division 7 girls volleyball playoffs on Saturday in San Pedro. The scores with 25-20, 25-15, 25-20.

The Rams next travel to top-seeded Linfield Christian for a quarterfinal match on Tuesday.

In Division 3, Dos Pueblos was swept by top-seeded Village Christian in Division 3.

In Division 8, Carpinteria lost in five sets at Coast Union in Cambria. The scores were 20-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 16-14.

Yaneli Silva led the Warriors with 14 kills and three service aces, Amber Watkins had 10 kills and setter Mary Sawlaw dished out 38 assists and served six aces. Mariela Guerrer led the defense with 26 digs.