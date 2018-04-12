Cate Volleyball Blows Past Malibu; Cate Tennis Romps; Carpinteria Golfers Prevail in Wind

Local Roundup

Theo Mack buried 24 kills and had 10 digs to power Cate to a 25-13, 25-18, 25-15 sweep over Malibu in a Tri-Valley League volleyball match on Thursday.

The Rams got good work from their middles, with Ethan Ng hitting .570 with five kills and Ian MacFarlane providing three blocks and two kills.

Jackson Weinberger and Cullen Barber played well, said coach K.C. Collins. Barber racked up 11 digs and seven kills

"The entire team worked well together under a new lineup and showed true teamwork, said Collins.

The Rams, 6-1 in league, play Fillmore on Friday.

Cate Tennis Tops Malibu

The Rams improved to 5-4 overall and 5-1 in league with a 15-3 win over league rival Malibu.

Cate swept all nine singles sets for the first time this season behind the play of sophomore Ethan Ha, senior Joseph Thomassen and junior Charles Xie.

The doubles team of sophomores Devin Pai/Parker May also swept for the Rams.



Cate travels to Santa Ynez on Wednesday for a non-league match.

Carpinteria Golf Wins Frontier League Tourney

Carpinteria shot 466 in gale-force wins at River Ridge Golf Course in Oxnard to take the tournament. Villanova was second at 476 and Santa Paula shot 478.

Caleb Nangle of the Warriors shot an 88 to lead all players.



“Caleb Nangle played solidly; he even made a 30-foot putt for a par save,” said first-year coach Chris Cochrane said. “Some of the other top players had trouble with the gusts, folding like budget umbrellas."



"Gage Dinning and Jacob Mata also showed some stability, grinding out 92s."