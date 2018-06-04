Cate Volleyball Coasts to Straight-Set Win Over Santa Clara

Boys Volleyball

Ryan Suh has five digs in his libero debut

Cate boys volleyball started out strong against Santa Clara and it paid off, as the Rams grabbed a 25-18, 25-18, 25-13 straight-set win.

Theo Mack claimed five kills on equivalent attempts, while middles Carson Williams and Ethan Ng contributed three-for-three and two-for-two, respectively. They also had a block each.

Cate switched up the lineup in sets two and three, with freshman Albert Barber adding two kills from the right side and freshman Ryan Suh picking up five digs in his debut as libero.

The team as a whole had a 2.34 passing average and a .423 hitting average.

Cate (3-1) plays at Carpinteria on Thursday.

