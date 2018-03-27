Cate Volleyball Defeated by Foothill Tech in 4 Sets

Boys Volleyball

Playing in only its second match of the season, the Cate boys volleyball team put up a good fight in a four-set loss against Foothill Tech on Tuesday. The scores were 25-22, 25-9, 22-25, 25-14.

Theo Mack led the Rams with 15 kills and 10 digs, Cullen Barber added eight kills and middle Carson Williams contributed two kill and blocked three balls. Libero Albert Barber picked up 13 digs.

"It was a great match. I was pleased with the competitive intensity and the fight the boys brought on the court tonight," Cate coach K.C. Collins said. "We had so many solid plays, were talking and moving well with each other on the court, and the bench was loud and inspiring.

"Unfortunately, we had over 10 service errors which costed us momentum swings and we are struggling a bit with overall consistency in general."

The Rams play again on Thursday at Nordhoff.



