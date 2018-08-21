Cate Volleyball Drops Opener in Five Sets

With just a few training days under its belt, the Cate girls volleyball team pushed Santa Ynez to five sets in its season opener on Monday. The host Rams came up short, falling 21-25, 25-19, 16-25, 25-16, 15-10.
“We had a good showing for being in preseason and not having a full roster,” Cate coach Greg Novak said. “Santa Ynez has a powerful middle that won the majority of the tight plays and jousts at the net. We had troubles stopping her.
“We played steady but portions of our game broke down at the wrong time. Santa Ynez served some bullets in the fifth set which proved to be the turning factor.”