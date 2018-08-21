Cate Volleyball Drops Opener in Five Sets

Girls Volleyball

“We played steady but portions of our game broke down at the wrong time. Santa Ynez served some bullets in the fifth set which proved to be the turning factor.”

“We had a good showing for being in preseason and not having a full roster,” Cate coach Greg Novak said. “Santa Ynez has a powerful middle that won the majority of the tight plays and jousts at the net. We had troubles stopping her.

With just a few training days under its belt, the Cate girls volleyball team pushed Santa Ynez to five sets in its season opener on Monday. The host Rams came up short, falling 21-25, 25-19, 16-25, 25-16, 15-10.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >