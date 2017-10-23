Girls Volleyball
Cate Volleyball Falls to La Reina in Season Finale
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | October 23, 2017 | 10:29 p.m.
The Cate girls volleyball team fell to La Reina in three sets on Monday at home in the team's season finale, 16-25, 8-25, 8-25.
Cate finishes the year with a 4-8 record in league play.
"The season was successful in that we saw improvement in the second round of playoffs," said Cate head coach Greg Novak. "Everyone improved and was a contributor."
