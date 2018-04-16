Cate Volleyball Falls to Pacifica Christian in Five Sets

Boys Volleyball

Cate volleyball coach Greg Novak saw good things from his team in a five-set loss against Pacifica Christian. The scores were 22-25, 28-26, 25-20, 16-25, 15-11.

"Tonight was a very positive step in the right direction as far as our overall game," Novak said. "It’s hard to say that to the team after a five-game loss but the guys have worked so hard and have improved so much, we have to forget about the loss and praise ourselves for the progress we’ve made."

Freshman Theo Mack led the Rams with 17 kill and senior setter Chase McCaw added 12 kills.

Novak said Pacifica's outside hitter made the difference in the match. "They fed him sets from every position. We were able to stop him at times but he had a commanding swing for a kill."

Cate is 2-4 overall.

