Cate Volleyball Finishes Frontier League Undefeated

Girls Volleyball

Cate completed a perfect 10-0 girls volleyball record in the Frontier League after a 25-16, 25-12, 25-14 sweep of Providence on Wednesday.

The Rams honored seniors Katie Browne and Georgia Douglas before their final regular-season home match.

"Both seniors have contributed so much to the team with leadership both on and off the court," said coach Greg Novack. Browne had four kills off six attempts and Douglas had one kill.

"The rest of the team played with a lot of confidence, and juniors Finnian Whelan and Kim Rogers contributed to the confidence level with solid passing, tough serves and aggressive attacks at the net," Novack said. "Freshman outside hitter Charlotte Weis ran down some stray passes and made some key digs to keep the team alive in long rallies."



Cate, 13-3 overall, awaits the pairings for CIF playoffs. The Rams are ranked ninth in Division 7.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.