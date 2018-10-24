Cate Volleyball Gives Div. 7 Top Seed All It Can Handle Before Falling in 5 Sets

Girls Volleyball

Cate pushed top-seeded Linfield Christian to five sets before falling in a CIF-SS Division girls volleyball quarterfinal playoff match on Wednesday night in Temecula. The scores were 25-23, 13-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-12.

"It’s tough losing in five but our young team stood up to a lot of bigger, experienced, talented players," Cate coach Greg Novack said. "They hadn’t had to face a team like us this season. We fought until the very last point."

Grace Blankenhorn played lights-out defense against some big hitters.

"She dug up 22 balls that were crushers," Novack said.

Elise Guerrand-Hermes led the Cate attack with 12 kills, Maya Blattber had 10 and Grace Johnson put away six.

Middle Chidera Chukwumerji was a force at the net, recording eight commanding blocks.



Riley Borchardt served up 9 aces, most of which came in the second set.

"We were down 6-12 in the fifth set and came back 12-14 which showed our true grit, Novack said.

