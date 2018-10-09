Wednesday, October 10 , 2018, 2:43 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Girls Volleyball

Cate Volleyball is Frontier League Champ; Bishop VB in 3rd; Laguna Blanca Falls

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 9, 2018 | 9:39 p.m.

Cate clinched the outright Frontier League girls volleyball title with a sweep at a loud Thacher Gym on Tuesday

"Thacher's fanbase turned out and was very loud," Cate coach Greg Novack said. "It was a fun atmosphere to have such a loud gym. The team performed very well under the pressure."

Cate's serving played a big role in the win. The Rams ripped off 18 service aces, led by Elise Guerrand-Hermes with five. Kenzie Davidson and Grace Johnson each had four aces.

On the attack, Guerrand-Hermes led the way with nine kills, Chidera Chukwumerji had six and Kenzie Davidson followed with five kills

Riley Borchardt ran the offense together for the Rams (9-0). 

Cate closes out the regular season against Providence on Wednesday.

Bishop Diego Sweeps

Bishop Diego swept Providence 25-13, 25-18, 25-16, to clinch at least a tie for third place in the Frontier League.

The Cardinals will learn Wednesday if will need to play a league playoff for the third playoff spot.

Makena Burgener had nine kills to lead Bishop on Tuesday.

"Grace Wilkerson stepped in and did a great job in the back court with an ace serve and solid passing," said coach John Sener.
 

Laguna Blanca Falls to Foothill Tech

Laguna Blanca lost in four sets against Foothill Tech in a Tri-Valley League girls volleyball match on Senior Night at Merovick Gym. The scores were 25-17, 25-9, 25-27, 25-15.

The Owls honored seniors Maddie Walker and Margaux Murphy.

"The team came out tonight and played hard to honor our two seniors," assistant coach Kat Niksto said. "Ainsley (McGovern had a good offense night from the right side, while Macy (Christal) and a solid night serving and passing.

"Maddie was phenomenal as always, really proving to be an emotional leader on the court. She willed the team to win the third set.”

Walker had 40 assists and 21 digs. Audrey Murphy had a double-double of 15 kills, 15 digs, McGovern had eight digs on .310 hitting and Christal picked  up 21 digs. 

The Owls play at La Reina in their final league match on Wednesday.

