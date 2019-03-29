Cate Volleyball Overcomes Loss of Setter, Sweeps Bishop Diego

Theo Mack and Albert Barber filled in for Cate's injured starting setter, and the Rams pulled through for a 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 sweep over Bishop Diego in a Tri-Valley League volleyball match on Friday.
"Mack and libero Albert Barber stepped in to set out of system on the fly," coach K.C. Collins said of the adjustments in the second set.
Collins was pleased how the team responded to the readjusted line-up.
"While it was a bit shaky, it was great to see the team rally together and communicate through adversity to ultimately push to the win," she said. "We've been working on a lot of out-of-system play in practice and it paid off in this match."
Senior Cullen Barber paced the attack with 13 kills and added 10 digs.
Cate (3-2 in league) plays host to Providence on Tuesday.