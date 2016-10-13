Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:29 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 
Girls Volleyball

Cate Volleyball Stymied by St. Bonaventure

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | October 13, 2016

The Cate girls volleyball team dropped a league match against St. Bonaventure on Thursday afternoon, 9-25, 25-20, 18-25, 23-25.

"We were missing a couple of cylinders tonight-" said Cate coach Greg Novak, "ball control and serving." 

Delaney Mayfield led the Rams with 11 kills and Ciana Smiley had a .429 hitting percentage on the day. Hailey Panzer added 7 kills.

"We did put it together at times and played really well, which is what we will continue to strive to do, playing well and playing well consistently," commented Novak.

With the loss, the Rams dropped to 4-5 in league play. 

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert

