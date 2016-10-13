Cate Volleyball Stymied by St. Bonaventure

Girls Volleyball

The Cate girls volleyball team dropped a league match against St. Bonaventure on Thursday afternoon, 9-25, 25-20, 18-25, 23-25.

"We were missing a couple of cylinders tonight-" said Cate coach Greg Novak, "ball control and serving."

Delaney Mayfield led the Rams with 11 kills and Ciana Smiley had a .429 hitting percentage on the day. Hailey Panzer added 7 kills.

"We did put it together at times and played really well, which is what we will continue to strive to do, playing well and playing well consistently," commented Novak.

With the loss, the Rams dropped to 4-5 in league play.

