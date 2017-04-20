Cate Volleyball Sweeps Fillmore

The Cate boys volleyball team swept Tri-Valley League opponent Fillmore on Thursday 25-23, 25-18, 25-19.
Carson Williams led the way for the Rams with eight kills and one ace, while Daniaal Saaed notched seven kills on the night. Mateo Luca-Lion had five kills.
"The team held their composure upon a coaching error with the lineup," said Cate coach Greg Novak. "Though the guys were in a mixed lineup, we were able to adapt and come away with the win."
