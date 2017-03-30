Cate Volleyball Sweeps Fillmore; Bishop Softball Loses

Cate served up 12 aces in a 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 boys volleyball sweep over Fillmore on Thursday.
"Tonight was great night because we played with control and confidence," said Cate coach Greg Novak.
Middles Carson Williams and Henry Dawson combined for eight kills, and Dawson hit .300. Nathan Martin led the team with four aces.
Cate, 2-3 overall and in league, play Pacifica Christian at home on Friday.
Bishop Diego Softball Falls to Nordhoff
Nordhoff held Bishop Diego to three hits in a 27-0 softball win on Thursday.
The Rangers scored 16 runs in the fourth inning.
Bishop coach John Ceriale said Natalie Whiting and Andrea Castellanos made nice catches in the outfield.
