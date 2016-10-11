Cate Volleyball Sweeps Nordhoff

Girls Volleyball

The Cate girls volleyball team swept league rival Nordhoff Tuesday afternoon, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20.

Delaney Mayfield led the way for the Rams with 12 kills, and Hailey Panzer added 5 of her own.

"We’ve been seeing the teams improvement in practice and tonight we saw an improvement in their game," said Cate coach Greg Novak. "It's fun to see the team put it all together."

Grace Blankenhorn passed a 2.37 when receiving serves and overall, the team passing average was 1.91.

With the win, Cate improved to 4-5 (4-4 in Tri-Valley League play). The Rams play at St. Bonaventure on Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.