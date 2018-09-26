Cate Volleyball Sweeps Past Providence

Girls Volleyball

Cate swept Providence for its fifth straight girls volleyball win, 25-7, 25-12, 25-15, on Tuesday.

The Rams hit a sizzling .320 as a team, taking 75 swings with only six errors. Junior setter Maya Blattberg had nine of the team's 30 kills and sophomore setter Riley Borchardt followed with seven kills.

"The coaches were very impressed with the way the team served tonight," coach Greg Novack said. "The Rams served 74 balls with only four errors. The serves were focused, tough and accurate. Everyone on the team served with precision.

Sophomore middle blocker Grace Johnson played a solid match, making three key digs, tallying six aces off 11 attempts and hitting a solid .286.