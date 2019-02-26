Cate Volleyball Sweeps Providence

Theo Mack had 10 kills to pace the Cate boys volleyball team to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-23 sweep over Providence on Tuesday night.

Mack added eight dig, three blocks and an ace to his stat line. Cullen Barber earned five kills and four digs and rallied the Rams in the third set with his serve.

Ethan Ng joined the volleyball team from basketball and had five kills, two blocks, two aces nd two digs. Newcomer Sean Busse had four kills, two coming on overpasses by Providence.

"We took the opportunity during this match to explore some different scenarios and giving players some experience on the court in various positions," said coach K.C. Collins.