Cate Volleyball Takes Down Nordhoff in Four Sets

The Cate girls volleyball team defeated Nordhoff in four sets on Saturday, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19.
Maya Blattberg had a strong performance, earning 18 kills on a .412 hitting percentage.
"When the set was in the right location Maya was unstoppable," said Cate head coach Greg Novak.
Grace Johnson added four kills for the Rams (3-6) and the team produced 11 aces on the day.
The Rams host Grace Brethren on Tuesday.
