Girls Volleyball
Cate Volleyball Takes Down Villanova Prep in Four Sets
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | October 10, 2017 | 10:40 p.m.
The Cate girls volleyball team defeated Villanova Prep in four sets on Tuesday: 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21.
Head coach Greg Novak credited the win to serving (the Rams notched 10 aces on the day) and strong play from Riley Borchardt, Hailey Panzer and Emily Burns.
"The whole team played scrappy defense and saved a lot of plays by going for it," Novak explained.
Cate hosts Nordhoff on Thursday.
