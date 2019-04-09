Pixel Tracker

Boys Volleyball

Cate Volleyball’s Steady Play Takes Down Laguna Blanca in 4 Sets

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 9, 2019 | 9:17 p.m.

Solid team play helped Cate beat Laguna Blanca, 25-13, 25-27, 25-12, 25-19, in a Tri-Valley League volleyball match on Tuesday.

"Scrambling with new lineups and moving people into different positions to make up for a number of player injuries all week we had no idea what to expect," Cate coach K.C. Collins said. "What we ended up with was a great display of team work, communication and determination all match long."

Theo Mack led the Rams with 15 kills and Cullen Barber contributed nine kills from the front and back row while also picking up eight digs and three blocks.

"This was by far one of his most efficient and well played matches," Collins said  "All of middles we’re engaged with junior Ethan Ng tallying two kills and two blocks, Sean Busse adding a kill and a block and senior Carson Williams coming in for his first match after injury, earning three kills and a block.

Andrew Tolles recorded a double-double of 18 kills and 17 digs and Finn Walker had 11 kills for Laguna Blanca.

“We were disappointed in our efforts tonight, we played a match full of unforced errors," Laguna assistant Kat Niksto said. Credit to Cate, they have improved since our first meeting and were definitely the better team tonight."

