Cate-Windward CIF Quarterfinal Stopped at Halftime by Poor Air Quality

Football

Top-seeded Cate and Windward played the first half of their rescheduled CIF-SS Division 1 8-man football quarterfinal game in West L.A., before it was stopped due to poor air quality.

The game is slated to be picked up at the start of the second half on Monday, with the start time still to be determined, according to Cate assistant coach Dave Soto.

Windward was leading 16-13 at halftime.

Windward kicked a field goal to take a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter. Cate got a touchdown run from Drew Anastasio and kicked the PAT to go up 7-3.

Windward scored a pair of touchdowns to take a 16-7 lead before Cate quarterback Jack Deardorff ran for a score with 1:30 left in the half to make it 16-13.

The game was originially scheduled for Friday afternoon, but two wildfires forced the closure of Highway 101, leaving Cate unable to reach Windward.

The game was rescheduled to Saturday, and the teams were able to play the first half before heavy smoke from the Woolsey Fire led officials to discontinue play.