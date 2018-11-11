Cate, Windward to Complete CIF Quarterfinal Game on Monday at Sage Hill

Cate and Windward will complete the second half of their CIF-SS Division 8-man football quarterfinal on Monday at 6 p.m. at Sage Hill School in Newport Beach.

The teams played the first half on Saturday at Windward in West L.A. before the game was suspended due to poor air quality created by the Woolsey Fire.

Windward is leading 16-12.

Cate assistant coach Dave Soto said finding a game site out of the smoke was "pretty hectic and logistically challenging."

The game will start in the third quarter.

The winner advances to the semifinals and faces the winner of Monday's rescheduled Sage Hill at Faith Baptist game in Canoga Park.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.