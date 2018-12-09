Pixel Tracker

Boys Basketball

Cate Wins a Thriller Over Thacher to Capture Ojai Valley Classic Title

Cate’s boys basketball team won the Ojai Valley Classic with a 48-47 win over host Thacher. Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 9, 2018 | 7:50 a.m.

Cate went on a 15-0 run to roar back from a 12-point deficit in the first half and then went toe-toe with rival Thacher before pulling out a 48-47 victory for the championship of the Ojai Valley Classic at Thacher on Saturday.

Thomas Nettesheim of Cate was named the MVP of the Ojai Valley Classic. Click to view larger
Thomas Nettesheim of Cate was named the MVP of the Ojai Valley Classic. (Courtesy photo)

Ethan Ng scored 16 points and knocked down for three-pointers, including a buzzer-beater at the end of the second quarter to give the Rams a 25-22 lead.

Khadim Pouye and Thomas Nettesheim each scored nine points to go with six and nine rebounds, respectively.

Nettesheim was named the tournament MVP and Khadim Pouye and Ethan Ng made the All Tournament Team.

"We won this game with heart and digging deep and fighting through adversity," Cate coach Andy Gil said. "When we went in to the half after Ethan's big three, we knew we were going to prevail."

The score went back and forth in the second half.

"The second half excitement left the fans knowing that when these two teams meet in league it will be thrilling," said Gil.

He praised the work of Nettesheim, Pouye and Parker May in the paint.

"These kids were pogo-sticks in the paint, keeping balls alive, tipping the ball in and getting kickouts to open shooters," said Gil.

The Rams (5-1) open Frontier League play on Wednesday at home against Grace Brethren at 6 p.m.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

