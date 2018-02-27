Cate Wins Boys Volleyball Start Season, League Victorious

Boys Volleyball

Cullen Barber and Theo Mack paced the attack for Cate volleyball in a 25-17, 25-20, 25-19 sweep over Malibu in a Frontier League match on Tuesday.

The Rams also got good play from libero Albert Barber, middle Carson Williams nad setter Sebastian Richardson.

"The team is fairly young with a lot of potential ,and I'm excited to see where this season will take us," said coach K.C. Collins. "We work hard at practice and this was an encouraging start to see what we can accomplish as a team for the season."

The Rams play at Bishop Diego on Thursday.