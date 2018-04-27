Cate Wins Crosstown Tennis Battle Against Carpinteria

Tennis

Ethan Has swept his three sets to led the Cate boys tennis team to a 12-6 non-league win over Carpinteria on Friday.

Ha has lost only one set all season.

Cate's No. 1 doubles team of Charlie Morris and Devin Pai won their three sets and the team of Charles Xie and Parker May won two more sets.

The Rams finish at 7-5 overall.

Cate singles players Ethan Ha and Joseph Thomasssen as well as the doubles teams of Morris/Pai and May/Xie will compete on Tuesday in Malibu for the individual league championships.

Carpinteria wasn't at its best, said coach Charles Bryant.

"This was a great match for us, with the playoffs looming, to see how we handle ourselves against a solid opponent," he said. "I am just bummed we could not give them more of a match."

Jeremy Saito went 2-1, with a strong comeback 7-5 victory over Joseph Thomason after being down 0-3.

In doubles, Solomon Nahooikaika/Kirby Zapata went 2-1.

Carpinteria is now 13-4 overall.