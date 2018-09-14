Cate Wins Crosstown Tennis Battle With Carpinteria

Tennis

Cate juniors Grace Fuss and Carol Cai dominated in singles and powered the Rams to a 14-4 girls tennis win over crosstown rival Carpinteria on Friday.

Fuss didn't lose a game and Cai lost just two in sweeping their three sets.

"Cai is active in match-play for the first time this season after an off-season shoulder surgery, but is already showing signs of the form that saw her finish amongst the top-16 doubles teams in CIF-Southern Section last year," said Cate coach Trevor Thorpe.

In doubles, Sarah Polowczak and Fritze Mayer remained undefeated on the season, winning their sets 6-2, 6-2, 6-0. Pairings Jennifer Soh/Madeline Vanica and Yuki Kobayashi/Mia Foster both added two sets to the Cate tally.

Despite the loss, Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant was pleased how his team played against the Division 1 Rams.

"I was so impressed with how we competed today. Each and every player made a concerted effort to stay focused, mentally tough and really just compete," Bryant said. "I think they achieved all of those goals today. Many of the doubles sets were much closer than the final set score as our girls were not going down without a fight."

Josie Gordon and Vicky Delk each won a singles set for the Warriors and the doubles teams of Vivi Torres/Leigh Pluma and Karla Marin/Amy Perez took a set.

"I think our girls know they can compete and it was great to see their confidence grow throughout the match," said Bryant.

Carpinteria is now 7-4 overall while Cate improves to 3-0.

