Cate Wins Finale, Finishes Tied for 3rd in Frontier League

Baseball

Cate's baseball team came through with its playoff hopes on the line, beating Foothill Tech,7-2, in the Frontier League final at Cate.

With the win, the Rams tie for third place in Frontier League. They'll learn their CIF playoff fate on Monday.

Joel Revo went the distance on the mound, striking out four, scattering five hits and allowing two runs. He got defensive help form Dean Smith in center field and McCarthy Willett and second base.

Revo helped his cause with two doubles and a RBI. Jack Deardorff doubled in two runs and had two hits, and Duffy Montgomery collected a pair of hits. Smith had a triple, Jake Dexter-Meldrum a double and Dylan Ell drove in a run.

"This was a big win right when we needed it," Cate assistant Dave Soto said. "We came out with so much energy and it showed all game. I'm proud of the effort and heart we showed all game."

