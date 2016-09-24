Cate Wins First Football Game With a Shutout

Football

Sophomore Jack Deardorff threw for two touchdowns and ran for two, and Cate tuned up for its Condor League opener this week by routing Frazier Mountain, 52-0, for its first win on Saturday.

Deardorff passed to Chase McCaw and Ryder Dinning for scores. Drew Anastasio, Desmond Castillo and Cal Sinclair ran for touchdowns.

On defense, Juan Magalheas and McCaw each had two interceptions and McCaw returned one for a touchdown.

"It was a good way to get our first win," assistant coach Dave Soto said. "The guys responded well after last week and we showed great energy. I'm proud everyone got in the ball game and got the chance to see some action. We're going to need everyone moving forward.

The Rams (1-2) hit the road for the first time this year on Friday, playing at Villanova in Condor League play.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.