Cate Wins First-Place Showdown with Santa Paula

Baseball

Cate scored four runs in the fourth inning, and Joel Revo turned in a complete-game performance in a 7-2 baseball victory over Santa Paula in a showdown of first-place teams in the Frontier League.

The Rams take sole possession of first place.

Revo allowed three hits and struck out three. "He was aided by some great defensive plays behind him, including a great play from Patrick Armstrong and a big double play from Smith to Emily Burns," said assistant coach Dave Soto.

Jack Deardorff led the Cate attack, going 2 for 2 and getting on base four times. Revo had a hit and drove in two runs to help his own cause and Jake Dexter-Meldrum had a RBI.

"What a big time win for us. To defend our home field and knock off the defending league champs is huge. We played as great a game as we have all year. Just solid from top to bottom. I'm proud of this group," said Soto.

The Rams will head to Santa Paula for game two of the series on Friday.

