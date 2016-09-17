Cate Wins Pair of Matches in Its Mesa Mixer

Girls Volleyball

Cate went 2-2 on the day in its four-team Mesa Mixer girls volleyball tournament on Saturday.

The Rams beat Pacifica Christian twice, once in pool play and then in a contender playoff. They lost to eventual champion Oaks Christian and Laguna Blanca.

Delaney Mayfield led Cate on the day with 25 kills and a .382 hitting percentage. Katie Browne hit .529 with 11 kills.

"Katie played great today and having so many kills in the middle is a step in the right direction for our team," said Cate coach Greg Novak.

"We played with three freshman on the court a good part of the day, so we can’t complain about how much experience they gained playing against the solid competition," Novak added. "I was impressed with the three because they held their own. With an injury and six new players, we are still trying to find the perfect lineup. We moved players in spots they aren't used to playing and it gave us some fresh, new lineup ideas.

Next up for Cate is a league match at home on Tuesday against St. Bonaventure.

