Cate Works Its Way Back to Earn 1-1 Draw

Boys Soccer

Cate overcame a first-half miscue and battled back to earn a 1-1 draw with St. Bonaventure in a boys soccer opener on Thursday.

The Rams fell behind after an errant pass in the defensive zone resulted in a St. Bonaventure goal midway through the first half.

Cate pressured the Seraphs' back line and Buba Fofanah broke into the box and was tackled by the goalkeeper, drawing a penalty kick. Bailor Jallo converted the PK to tie the score at 1-1.

The Rams continued to pressure and created multiple chances but were unable to finish them.

"I'm super proud of our guys today," Cate coach Peter Mack said. "Because of a spate of injuries, we were down to one substitute. And to apply the pressure we were able to apply and control the game the way did, outshooting them 16-6, showed remarkable force of will. We have plenty to improve on – including our shooting – but I can't complain about our work rate."

