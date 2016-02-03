Cate Works Overtime to Get Past Thacher

Boys Basketball

Cate outscored Thacher 11-1 in overtime and pulled out a 67-57 Frontier League basketball win on Wednesday at a packed Cate gym.

The victory evened the Rams' league record at 5-5

"The game was neck and neck the entire way but our execution was key during crucial moments of the game to give us the victory," said Cate coach Andrew Gil.

Christian Burke and Marko Pliso knocked down back-to-back 3's to start overtime. Pliso scored 18 points.

Gil praised the defense of Chase McCaw and Dylan Ell.

"It was a great team effort and we're happy to keep our playoff picture alive," he said

