Catering Employee Charged with Kidnapping, Assault with Deadly Weapon

A 40-year-old catering service employee is facing charges of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attacking two fellow workers, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 11:25 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a call of a suspicious person at a rural residence in Santa Ynez, according to Sgt. John Maxwell.

“Once on scene, the deputies soon learned the subject was actually a victim of a knife attack, and was suffering from a significant laceration,” Maxwell said.

The man told deputies he and two other catering company employees had worked an event in the Santa Ynez Valley, and were heading home in a work van. One of the employees threatened the other with a knife, Maxwell said.

“As they were traveling in their work van, the suspect became agitated and threatened the victims with a knife,” Maxwell said. “A struggle ensued and the victim sustained an injury to his hand. The victim escaped from the van, fleeing on foot to the rural residence.”

A short time later, deputies located the work van near Highway 154 and State Street in Santa Barbara, and contacted the suspect and another victim, Maxwell said.

“Deputies spoke with the additional victim and learned the suspect had forced him to drive from Santa Ynez to Santa Barbara,” Maxwell said. “This additional victim sustained injuries and later sought medical attention at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.”

The suspect, Mario Borruel of Orange, California, was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, Maxwell said, adding that his bail was set at $100,000.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.