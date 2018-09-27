Cate’s Anna DiSorbo Wins TCAA Cross Country Preview

Prep Roundup

Cate freshman Anna DiSorbo won the Tri-County Athletic Association Preview cross country meet at Ventura's Camino Real Park on Thursday.

DiSorbo ran the flat three-mile course in 18:50, the fastest time for a Cate girls runner in five years, said coach Karl Weiss. "Her time would have placed her sixth on the boys team."

The Cate girls finished fifth in the team standings.

Bella Hillyer finished 28th in 21:49, freshman Kennedy Simpson was 41st in 23:06 freshman Francesca Castellarin came in 64th in 25:40.

The Cate boys finished fourth behind a good pack performance. Senior Josh Shields, Abnner Olivares, and freshman Nick Patrick finished right together in 18th, 19th, and 20th, in 18:00, 18:01, and 18:02, respectively. Sophomore Shion Kato and senior Israel Sanchez were close behind in 30th and 31st (18:42 and 18:49).

Foothill Tech won both the boys and girls team titles and Thacher was second.

Nordhoff Sweeps Carpinteria

Citrus Coast League leader Nordhoff had too much firepower and beat Carpinteria in three sets, 25-9, 25-1, 25-12, on Thursday.

"Nordhoff's hitting ability sealed the deal in set threes," said Carpinteria coach Dino Garcia.

The Warriors fall to 3-6 overall and 3-4 in league.

Bishop Falls to Thacher

Bishop Diego fell to Thacher in four sets, 18-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14.

Providence Tennis Romps

The Patriots three singles players, Jenny Bohlingers, Anna Vandever and Christine Venzor, swept their sets without losing a game in a 16-2 win over Santa Clara in a Frontier League match.

It was the first league win for Providence (1-2).

