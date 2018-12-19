Cate’s Balanced Attack Too Much for Laguna Blanca

Boys Basketball

Ten players scored for Cate in a 64-37 boys basketball win over Laguna Blanca on Thursday at Sprague Gym.

Senior Carson Williams led the Rams with 13 points, all coming in the second half.

"We had a balanced scoring day," said Cate coach Andy Gil. "In the second half, when we started to share the ball, it led to a lot of transition points for us which was the difference in the game."

Cate (7-1) led 27-19 at halftime before outscoring the Owls 14-5 in the third quarter and 23-13 in the fourth.

Devin Hernandez had 12 points and seven rebounds and Ty Trosky added nine points for Laguna Blanca. Kyle Aitcheson took five charges for the Owls.

Cate returns to the court on Jan. 11 against Thacher in a key Tri-Valley League game.



