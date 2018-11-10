Cate’s Boys, Anna DiSorbo Advance to CIF Division 5 Cross Country Finals

Cross Country

Cate freshman Anna DiSorbo and the Rams' boys cross country team advanced to the CIF-SS Division 5 finals with top-10 finishes on Saturday at the Prelims in Riverside.

DiSorbo finished eighth in her three-mile heat race in 20:06. She was the only freshman finisher among the top-10.

The Cate boys placed eighth in their head. Tesfa Asmara led the Rams with a 13th-place finish in 17:18.1. The other Cate runners were Abnner Olivares, (36, 18:00.4), Nick Patrick (52, 18:30.1), Shion Kato (71, 19:10.4), Josh Shields (79, 19:37) and Israel Sanchez (80, 19:40).

In Division 4, the Santa Ynez girls came in 14th place and missed qualifying for the finals. The top Pirate runners were Kiely West (27, 19:24.5) and Hanni Richter (31, 19:34.9).

Shaylah Alvarez of Carpinteria ran in the Division 4 girls race and placed 34th in Heat 2 with a time of 19:54.7.

Cabrillo's boys and Greg Wuitschick of Lompoc qualified to the Division 4 finals. Wuitschick finished 13th in his heat in 16:03.

Cabrillo placed eighth in Heat 2, led by Osvaldo Espinosa (20th, 16:19) and Jacob Brown (30, 16:29.2).

